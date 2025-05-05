Tragic Collision Sparks Road Safety Campaign

A tragic accident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning when a roadways bus traveling from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, to Ramnagar, Uttarakhand, collided with a tractor-trolley. The incident claimed the life of the bus driver, 25-year-old Mahfooz Alam, and injured 13 passengers.

The collision, which took place near Fauladpur village on the Nainital highway, highlighted local concerns about the unregulated movement of heavy vehicles on public roads. Residents expressed fears over the lack of basic safety features, such as indicators and reflectors, on these vehicles.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh announced plans to launch a road safety campaign in response to these safety issues. A case has been registered against the tractor driver, who fled the scene post-accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)