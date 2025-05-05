Karnataka's Uthpadhana Manthana: Paving the Path to Global Manufacturing Excellence
Karnataka is set to host 'Uthpadhana Manthana', a strategic conference aimed at positioning the state as a global manufacturing hub. The event will gather CEOs and startup leaders to discuss and devise an actionable roadmap for industrial growth across six manufacturing sectors, thereby enhancing investment appeal.
The Karnataka government has announced a strategic two-day conference titled 'Uthpadhana Manthana', aimed at advancing the state's global manufacturing ambitions.
Minister M B Patil emphasized the significance of this meeting, set for May 30-31 in Bengaluru, during a high-level review session.
The conference will feature discussions among top industry executives and startup leaders to outline a growth strategy for key manufacturing sectors, enhancing Karnataka's investment appeal and competitive edge.
