Karnataka's Uthpadhana Manthana: Paving the Path to Global Manufacturing Excellence

The Karnataka government has announced a strategic two-day conference titled 'Uthpadhana Manthana', aimed at advancing the state's global manufacturing ambitions.

Minister M B Patil emphasized the significance of this meeting, set for May 30-31 in Bengaluru, during a high-level review session.

The conference will feature discussions among top industry executives and startup leaders to outline a growth strategy for key manufacturing sectors, enhancing Karnataka's investment appeal and competitive edge.

