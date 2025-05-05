Left Menu

Karnataka's Uthpadhana Manthana: Paving the Path to Global Manufacturing Excellence

Karnataka is set to host 'Uthpadhana Manthana', a strategic conference aimed at positioning the state as a global manufacturing hub. The event will gather CEOs and startup leaders to discuss and devise an actionable roadmap for industrial growth across six manufacturing sectors, thereby enhancing investment appeal.

Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:06 IST

The Karnataka government has announced a strategic two-day conference titled 'Uthpadhana Manthana', aimed at advancing the state's global manufacturing ambitions.

Minister M B Patil emphasized the significance of this meeting, set for May 30-31 in Bengaluru, during a high-level review session.

The conference will feature discussions among top industry executives and startup leaders to outline a growth strategy for key manufacturing sectors, enhancing Karnataka's investment appeal and competitive edge.

