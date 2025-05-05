Delhi Metro Security Tightens Amid Alarming Findings

In a stark disclosure concerning the security of Delhi's Metro network, the Delhi Police have, over the past two years and three months, recovered a worrying array of 16 bullets, 31 cartridges, and 14 live cartridges across various stations, as confirmed by an RTI response.

This period also saw the seizure of six pistols, five of which were country-made, during rigorous security checks conducted across the Metro network. The recovery included seven cartridges and one country-made pistol by March 15 this year.

Compared to previous years, 2024 showed an increase in pistol recoveries with four pistols, including three country-made ones, being seized. However, ammunition recoveries decreased from 30 in 2023 to 24 in 2024. The police attributed these findings to stringent security protocols implemented to safeguard one of India's busiest transport modes.

(With inputs from agencies.)