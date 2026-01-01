'Zootopia 2' Breaks Disney Record in Year of Box Office Recovery

In a significant milestone for Disney, its latest animated feature, 'Zootopia 2,' has become the studio's top-grossing film, overtaking 'Frozen 2.' Released by Walt Disney Animation Studios, the film achieved a global box office tally of $1.46 billion following a strong Thanksgiving weekend, highlighting a welcome recovery for the entertainment sector post-pandemic.

Meanwhile, Netflix's foray into live sports streaming paid off as it set new viewership records with its Christmas Day NFL broadcasts. The Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game became the most streamed NFL event in the U.S., drawing an average of 27.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen data.

Additionally, the entertainment world saw personal shifts and announcements: Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross ended their nine-year partnership, BTS prepared for a new album release, Kennedy Center concerts were canceled over Trump's involvement, and George Clooney's family received French citizenship, citing a desire for a normal life for their children.

