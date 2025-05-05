DCM Shriram Ltd: Profit Surges with Strong Income Growth
DCM Shriram Ltd reported a notable 52% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 178.91 crore for the quarter ended March. The fiscal 2024-25 saw net profit rise to Rs 604.27 crore. The company, engaged in chemical, sugar, farm solutions, and fertilizers, experienced substantial income growth.
On Monday, DCM Shriram Ltd announced a significant 52% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 178.91 crore for the quarter ending in March, driven by higher income.
This marks a substantial increase from the Rs 117.80 crore posted during the same period last year.
The total income surged to Rs 3,040.60 crore in the January-March quarter, compared to Rs 2,555.23 crore in the previous year, with annual profits climbing to Rs 604.27 crore from Rs 447.10 crore. The company's business interests span chemicals, sugar, farm solutions, and fertilizers.
