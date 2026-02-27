Left Menu

Tragic Car Accident in Almora Claims Three Lives

A devastating car accident in Uttarakhand’s Almora district resulted in three fatalities, including a woman and an infant. The incident also left five others injured, necessitating a swift rescue operation by police and SDRF personnel. The injured were hospitalized for treatment.

A tragic accident unfolded on Thursday when a car plunged into a gorge on the Almora-Takula road in Uttarakhand's Almora district, claiming three lives.

The victims included Manju Devi, Dinesh Ram, and an 11-month-old infant, Rehan, all hailing from the Takula area. Five others were injured, including the driver, Arjun Kumar, and have been admitted to a hospital for medical care.

Authorities, including the local police and the State Disaster Response Force, responded promptly to the scene to carry out rescue operations following the accident. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

