Delhi Airport Reopens Upgraded Runway 10/28 to Alleviate Congestion

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi is set to reopen runway 10/28, which had been closed for Instrument Landing System upgrades since April 8, according to sources. The relaunch of this critical infrastructure is scheduled before 8 am on Tuesday.

The airport, renowned as the country's largest and busiest, recently experienced significant flight delays and congestion due to the runway's closure, air traffic issues, and prevailing easterly winds.

With the reopening of runway 10/28, the airport aims to alleviate these pressures and improve its handling of the approximately 1,300 daily flight movements across its four runways and two operational terminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)