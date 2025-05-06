Left Menu

IMF's Call for China's Economic Shift: Embracing Inner Growth

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva emphasizes a shift in China's economic model from export-led growth to consumption-driven. The IMF has been urging China to resolve domestic issues and decrease state intervention. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent advises the IMF to refocus on economic stability.

Updated: 06-05-2025 02:02 IST
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has reiterated calls for China to transition from an export-led growth model to one driven by domestic consumption. Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference, she outlined several strategic shifts for China, suggesting a need to tackle domestic and international economic challenges.

Georgieva emphasized that China's economic reforms should include embracing the services sector and reducing the state's role in the economy, even though significant reduction in state influence seems unlikely in the near term. The call for reform aligns with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's directive for the IMF to resume focus on core economic stability, redirecting attention from climate and equality issues.

China faces potential deflationary pressures due to reduced U.S. demand for its exports, exacerbated by tariffs imposed during President Donald Trump's administration. While Europe's reduced demand may ease inflation, the U.S. risks supply shocks, adding inflationary pressure, according to Georgieva.

