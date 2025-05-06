Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Unveils Traders' Day: A Tribute to State's Commerce Backbone

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced official recognition of May 5 as Traders' Day in the state. He introduced measures to benefit traders including increased welfare assistance, self-certification business licenses, and extended shop opening hours. A new website will support traders across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 09:19 IST
Tamil Nadu Unveils Traders' Day: A Tribute to State's Commerce Backbone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has revealed that the long-celebrated Traders' Day on May 5 will soon gain official recognition by the state government.

At the annual Traders' Association meeting in Maduranthakam, Stalin detailed several initiatives for the trade community. Notably, welfare assistance for qualified members of the Traders' Welfare Board will increase from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Furthermore, a free membership period extension adds another six months of benefits.

Promoting Tamil culture, Stalin urged owners to name their shops in Tamil. Additionally, businesses under 500 square feet will obtain licenses through self-certification, and steering committees will address commercial issues promptly. Efforts to bolster online presence include creating a dedicated website, while a three-year extension for 24/7 shop operations highlights government support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025