Tamil Nadu Unveils Traders' Day: A Tribute to State's Commerce Backbone

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has revealed that the long-celebrated Traders' Day on May 5 will soon gain official recognition by the state government.

At the annual Traders' Association meeting in Maduranthakam, Stalin detailed several initiatives for the trade community. Notably, welfare assistance for qualified members of the Traders' Welfare Board will increase from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Furthermore, a free membership period extension adds another six months of benefits.

Promoting Tamil culture, Stalin urged owners to name their shops in Tamil. Additionally, businesses under 500 square feet will obtain licenses through self-certification, and steering committees will address commercial issues promptly. Efforts to bolster online presence include creating a dedicated website, while a three-year extension for 24/7 shop operations highlights government support.

