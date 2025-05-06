Left Menu

ASCEND: Transforming India's Microfinance Landscape through Education

Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN) has unveiled its 'ASCEND' online program to boost professional capabilities in the microfinance sector. Targeting field officers and managers, the course focuses on financial inclusion, ethical lending, and customer protection, featuring flexible learning options and expert sessions to foster responsible finance practices.

MFIN Unveils Online Certification Program to Empower and Transform Microfinance Workforce. Image Credit: ANI
On May 6, the Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN) launched 'ASCEND - The Education and Advancement program in microfinance.' This initiative is designed to enhance professional skills, promote ethical lending practices, and ensure customer protection within India's microfinance sector. The program offers an online learning platform tailored for field officers, branch managers, and aspiring professionals in the industry.

Dr. Alok Misra, CEO & Director of MFIN, inaugurated the program alongside other industry leaders, highlighting the essential role of field officers in connecting underserved communities to formal financial services. The Certification Programme is supported by the Bankers Institute of Rural Development (BIRD) and is backed by NSEIT's secure digital infrastructure, providing pivotal training for frontline financial workers.

'ASCEND' combines self-paced online modules with expert sessions and interactive sessions to create a flexible learning environment. The program includes regulatory updates and case studies to offer participants insights into rural development and banking. Upon completing comprehensive assessments, participants receive industry-recognized certification, contributing to MFIN's goal of cultivating professionalism and client-focused service in the microfinance ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

