India's Digital Piracy Dilemma: Urgent Action Needed to Save Billions

The online video sector in India faces a potential loss of USD 2.4 billion and 158 million users by 2029 if rampant digital piracy continues unchecked, according to a comprehensive report from Media Partners Asia, IP House, and the Confederation of Indian Industry.

In 2024 alone, nearly 90 million users accessed illegal video content, resulting in an estimated revenue gap of approximately USD 1.2 billion, which equates to about 10% of the nation's legitimate video market.

The report emphasizes the potential for recovery through effective anti-piracy strategies, which could reclaim USD 1.1 billion, allocate USD 0.5 billion to content creation, and create 47,000 jobs by 2029. With these measures, legal user numbers could increase by 71 million, unlocking an additional USD 2 billion in revenue.

These efforts could also generate over 158,000 new jobs by 2029, bolster the sustainability of digital platforms, and enhance tax contributions. Despite existing legal frameworks like the Copyright Act, enforcement remains a challenge due to limited prioritization by authorities.

The report concludes that strategic anti-piracy actions do not merely prevent losses but also empower long-term digital growth. This lost value recovery via targeted policies is significant, given the ongoing challenges posed by piracy despite existing civil and criminal legal remedies.

