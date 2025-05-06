IIFT Expands Footprint: New Campus at GIFT City, Gujarat

The Ministry of Education, under the Government of India, has greenlit an off-campus centre for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) at GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. This initiative is in line with the UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2023, announced by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The approval adheres to Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, contingent on IIFT's adherence to conditions set in a January 2025 Letter of Intent, including a development blueprint for a multidisciplinary institution housing over 1,000 students, faculty availability, comprehensive academic programs, a permanent campus plan, and a state-of-the-art library. Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, expressed his congratulations to IIFT, noting this as a pivotal move for fostering talent in international trade sectors.

Set to occupy the 16th and 17th floors of GIFT Tower 2, the new GIFT City campus will continue IIFT's legacy with its MBA (International Business) program, specialized courses, and research initiatives in international trade. This expansion aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, promoting multidisciplinary learning and increased access to quality education.

(With inputs from agencies.)