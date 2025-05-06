Left Menu

Panasonic Reinforces Commitment to India's Solar Growth Amid Global Restructuring

Panasonic Electric Works India reaffirms its dedication to India's solar sector despite Panasonic North America's exit from solar and battery storage. The company plans to expand its solar operations, ensuring product quality and reliability, as it aligns with India's renewable energy ambitions and clean energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-05-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 12:59 IST
Panasonic Life Solutions India Reaffirms Commitment to India's Solar Energy Future. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Panasonic Electric Works India and Panasonic Life Solutions India have reiterated their steadfast commitment to India's burgeoning solar energy sector, even as Panasonic North America exits its solar and battery storage ventures. The restructuring across North America will not affect the company's solar operations in India, which continue to thrive.

With an extensive range of high-efficiency solar panels and sustainable energy solutions, the company is poised to expand its operations to meet the rising demands from both residential and commercial sectors. Panasonic aims to collaborate with developers, installers, and government bodies to enhance access to reliable, clean energy solutions across the country.

Assuring stakeholders of continued quality and innovation in its solar offerings, Sanjay KVS, Business Unit Head of PEWIN, emphasizes Panasonic's alignment with India's renewable energy targets. The company remains a critical partner in India's transition towards decarbonization, providing advanced, future-ready solar solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

