Air India's Lavatory Woes: Frequent Diversions Highlight Aging Fleet Issues
Air India flights face diversions due to clogged lavatories. Technical problems on outdated planes and reckless passenger behavior contribute to the issue. Recent incidents include a diversion from Toronto to Frankfurt and a return from Chicago to Delhi, highlighting persistent plumbing challenges on ultra-long haul routes.
An Air India flight en route to the national capital from Toronto had to be diverted to Frankfurt on May 2 due to non-functional lavatories, sources disclosed.
While an Air India spokesperson cited a technical issue as the reason, insider information pinpointed clogged lavatories as the cause for the detour of flight AI188.
This is not an isolated incident for the airline's fleet; another Air India aircraft faced a similar problem in March, forcing a Chicago-Delhi flight to return to Chicago after 10 hours mid-air. With an aging fleet predominantly operating US and Canada routes, Air India faces recurring plumbing challenges, exacerbated by passenger misuse of lavatory facilities.
