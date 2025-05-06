Air India's Lavatory Woes: Frequent Diversions Highlight Aging Fleet Issues

An Air India flight en route to the national capital from Toronto had to be diverted to Frankfurt on May 2 due to non-functional lavatories, sources disclosed.

While an Air India spokesperson cited a technical issue as the reason, insider information pinpointed clogged lavatories as the cause for the detour of flight AI188.

This is not an isolated incident for the airline's fleet; another Air India aircraft faced a similar problem in March, forcing a Chicago-Delhi flight to return to Chicago after 10 hours mid-air. With an aging fleet predominantly operating US and Canada routes, Air India faces recurring plumbing challenges, exacerbated by passenger misuse of lavatory facilities.

