Left Menu

Air India's Lavatory Woes: Frequent Diversions Highlight Aging Fleet Issues

Air India flights face diversions due to clogged lavatories. Technical problems on outdated planes and reckless passenger behavior contribute to the issue. Recent incidents include a diversion from Toronto to Frankfurt and a return from Chicago to Delhi, highlighting persistent plumbing challenges on ultra-long haul routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:35 IST
Air India's Lavatory Woes: Frequent Diversions Highlight Aging Fleet Issues
Air India plane Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight en route to the national capital from Toronto had to be diverted to Frankfurt on May 2 due to non-functional lavatories, sources disclosed.

While an Air India spokesperson cited a technical issue as the reason, insider information pinpointed clogged lavatories as the cause for the detour of flight AI188.

This is not an isolated incident for the airline's fleet; another Air India aircraft faced a similar problem in March, forcing a Chicago-Delhi flight to return to Chicago after 10 hours mid-air. With an aging fleet predominantly operating US and Canada routes, Air India faces recurring plumbing challenges, exacerbated by passenger misuse of lavatory facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025