Tragedy in Poonch: Fatal Bus Accident Claims Lives and Injures Dozens

A bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district led to the death of three individuals and injured 43 others. Local authorities, along with police, army, and CRPF personnel, conducted rescue operations. The government's efforts include specialized medical treatment and support for the victims and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating bus accident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, resulting in the deaths of three citizens and injuring 43 more. The tragedy unfolded when the bus, traveling from Ghani village to Mendhar, skidded off the road and fell into a ravine.

Immediate rescue efforts were launched by local residents and were promptly joined by police, army, and CRPF forces. Authorities identified the deceased as Mohd Majeed, Shakeela Begum, and Noor Hussain, and noted that several of the injured are in critical condition.

The administration has responded by offering medical support, with critically injured individuals being transferred to GMC hospital Jammu for advanced treatment. Government officials, including Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, have expressed their condolences and affirmed commitment to aiding the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

