India's Small Businesses Lead Asia-Pacific in Growth and Innovation
India's small business sector is thriving, with a majority experiencing growth and many increasing exports, according to CPA Australia's survey. Despite rising costs posing challenges, most businesses expect easy access to finance and plan workforce expansion. Innovation and technology, supported by favorable government policies, drive this optimistic outlook.
- Country:
- India
India's small business sector has emerged as one of the most vibrant in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the latest findings from the 16th Asia-Pacific Small Business Survey by CPA Australia. The survey reveals that 78% of Indian small businesses grew last year, showcasing a robust post-pandemic recovery.
Prafulla Chhajed, an experienced Certified Practicing Accountant with CPA Australia, attributes this momentum to a dynamic business environment fueled by rapid digital transformation and a strong focus on innovation. Business confidence is high, with an impressive 86% of respondents anticipating growth in the current year.
Another notable trend is the increasing export focus of Indian small businesses, with 64% expecting a rise in overseas sales, outperforming many surveyed markets. Chhajed highlights the sector's adaptability and readiness to embrace technology and explore new opportunities as key drivers of growth in a rapidly evolving economy.
Domestically, technological advancements, improved infrastructure, and supportive government policies have created a favorable climate for MSMEs to thrive. On a global scale, rising demand for Indian products and services, alongside government incentives, are encouraging more businesses to expand their international reach, despite challenges like rising costs.
Last year, 40% of respondents cited increasing expenses as their major challenge, leading 34% of those seeking external funds in 2024 to do so mainly to manage costs. However, access to finance remains favorable, with 43% of businesses finding it easy to secure funding, a trend expected to persist this year.
The survey also reveals a strong hiring trend, with 46% of Indian small businesses expanding their workforce in 2024, making them leading job creators in the region. The outlook is even more optimistic for this year, with 64% planning to hire, outpacing the regional average significantly.
Younger entrepreneurs under 40 play a critical role in job creation, often running rapidly growing businesses. These enterprises are increasingly focusing on innovation, with 78% planning to introduce new products or services by 2025. A sharp rise in investments in artificial intelligence (AI) is also noted, signaling a tech-driven future.
The annual survey collected insights from over 4,236 small businesses across 11 Asia-Pacific markets, with 507 respondents from India, conducted in November and December 2024. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prashant Kishor Threatens Agitation Over Caste and Land Surveys
India Leads Asia-Pacific in Healthcare Buyouts Amid Regional Downturn
Empowering APAC’s Workforce: UNESCO’s Drive to Equip Asia-Pacific Youth for Digital Future
ADB Commits Record $39.2B in 2024 to Power Sustainable Growth in Asia-Pacific
RBI's Three-Pronged Survey Strategy for Monetary Policy Insights