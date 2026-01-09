Andhra Pradesh Aerial Survey: Naidu Assesses ONGC Gas Well Blowout

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday conducted an aerial survey to evaluate the impact of a recent gas well blowout in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

A blazing fireball erupted on January 5 after a gas leak at an ONGC-owned well, Mori-5, near the villages of Mori and Irusumanda, reaching a height of 20 metres and a width of 25 metres. Though the fire's intensity has lessened, it continues to burn into its fifth day.

Naidu surveyed the affected zone in Irusumanda village, accompanied by ONGC and district officials. He called for accelerated compensation for farmers whose lands were damaged, ensuring swift action from authorities. Concurrently, ONGC focuses on clearing debris as attempts to control the blaze persist, with discussions regarding collaboration with Wild Well Control ongoing.