Supreme Court Ruling Jolts JSW Steel's Eastern Ambitions
The Supreme Court's decision against JSW Steel's acquisition of Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL) threatens JSW's financial stability and its competitiveness on India's mineral-rich east coast. The ruling could cause a 13% drop in revenue and force JSW to deconsolidate BPSL's financials.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has overturned JSW Steel's resolution plan for the acquisition of Bhushan Power & Steel, a move likely to significantly impact the company's financial metrics. The ruling, deemed a 'flagrant violation' of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, could trigger a 13% decline in JSW's revenues, according to CreditSights.
JSW Steel, led by Sajjan Jindal, risk losing competitive advantage along India's resource-rich east coast, especially since BPSL's steel plant is situated there. The company had previously envisioned expanding BPSL's capacity to boost sales of value-added products, an ambition now thwarted by the legal setback.
Amidst these developments, JSW is contemplating seeking a review of the court's decision with potential adjustments to the funding structure. Failure to secure a favorable outcome would necessitate surrendering BPSL's assets to NCLT, complicating future strategic positioning in India's steel market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Imposes 12% Safeguard Duty to Protect Domestic Steel Industry
India Shields Domestic Steel Industry with Crucial Safeguard Duty
Forging Ahead: India’s Steel Industry Strikes Momentum at India Steel 2025
Impact of 12% Safeguard Duty on India's Steel Industry
Europe's Steel Industry Faces Crisis: France Pushes for Protection Against Chinese Imports