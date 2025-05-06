Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Jolts JSW Steel's Eastern Ambitions

The Supreme Court's decision against JSW Steel's acquisition of Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL) threatens JSW's financial stability and its competitiveness on India's mineral-rich east coast. The ruling could cause a 13% drop in revenue and force JSW to deconsolidate BPSL's financials.

Updated: 06-05-2025 16:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has overturned JSW Steel's resolution plan for the acquisition of Bhushan Power & Steel, a move likely to significantly impact the company's financial metrics. The ruling, deemed a 'flagrant violation' of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, could trigger a 13% decline in JSW's revenues, according to CreditSights.

JSW Steel, led by Sajjan Jindal, risk losing competitive advantage along India's resource-rich east coast, especially since BPSL's steel plant is situated there. The company had previously envisioned expanding BPSL's capacity to boost sales of value-added products, an ambition now thwarted by the legal setback.

Amidst these developments, JSW is contemplating seeking a review of the court's decision with potential adjustments to the funding structure. Failure to secure a favorable outcome would necessitate surrendering BPSL's assets to NCLT, complicating future strategic positioning in India's steel market.

