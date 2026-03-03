LPG Cylinder Blast in Delhi Injures Seven, Sparks Panic

A small LPG cylinder explosion rocked a residential building in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, injuring seven people, including two children and three women, early on Tuesday morning. The blast, located on the third floor of the building occupied by a tenant family, caused immediate panic and concern among local residents.

Emergency services quickly responded to the scene, extinguishing the flames and initiating an investigation into the incident. The injured, some of whom were on the third floor during the explosion and others on the second floor, were promptly taken to a hospital in Burari for medical treatment.

Police are currently probing the cause of the explosion, looking into potential negligence or other factors that led to the incident. Officials assured that suitable legal measures would be enforced following the results of their ongoing investigation.