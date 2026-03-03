Left Menu

Devastating Impact of US and Israeli Airstrikes in Iran

Recent airstrikes conducted by the United States and Israel have resulted in the deaths of at least 787 people in Iran since the conflict began, according to a report from the Iranian Red Crescent Society. This information was shared in a message on the social media platform X.

Updated: 03-03-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:57 IST
The Iranian Red Crescent Society reported significant casualties resulting from US and Israeli airstrikes in Iran.

The latest figures indicate that at least 787 individuals have been killed in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the severe impact of military actions in the region.

The data was released through a message on the platform X, sparking international concern and dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

