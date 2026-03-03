Devastating Impact of US and Israeli Airstrikes in Iran
Recent airstrikes conducted by the United States and Israel have resulted in the deaths of at least 787 people in Iran since the conflict began, according to a report from the Iranian Red Crescent Society. This information was shared in a message on the social media platform X.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-03-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:57 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Iranian Red Crescent Society reported significant casualties resulting from US and Israeli airstrikes in Iran.
The latest figures indicate that at least 787 individuals have been killed in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the severe impact of military actions in the region.
The data was released through a message on the platform X, sparking international concern and dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- airstrikes
- Iran
- deaths
- US
- Israel
- war
- conflict
- Red Crescent Society
- message
- X
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Pakistani-Afghan Border Conflict Raises Global Concerns
Economic Uncertainty Looms as Iran Conflict Disrupts UK's Fiscal Plans
Surging War Premiums Shake Global Maritime Insurance
Netanyahu's Gamble: Israel's Double-Edged Diplomatic Dance
Strike on Natanz: A New Twist in U.S.-Israeli Attacks