Sattva Sukun Lifecare Sees Record Profits and Expansion Plans Unveiled

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited, a leading aroma and home décor manufacturer, reported a significant rise in their financial performance for FY25, with net profits increasing by over 108%. The company announced a Rights Issue to raise capital for future growth, highlighting their innovation-driven approach and expanding customer reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:38 IST
  India

Mumbai, India: Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited, a frontrunner in the aroma and home décor sector, reported a notable 74.5% increase in Q4 net profits, reaching ₹84.22 lakhs. Revenue for the same period surged by 6%, amounting to ₹105.16 lakhs compared to the previous year, showcasing the company's steady growth.

The company reported an impressive 108.9% rise in annual net profit, climbing to ₹248.94 Lakhs in FY25. Annual revenue also increased by 48.1%, tallying ₹526.3 Lakhs in comparison to the last fiscal year. This robust performance underscores Sattva Sukun's strategic market positioning and excellence in operations.

Sattva Sukun Lifecare has set the terms for its Rights Issue, aiming to raise ₹48 crore. This initiative is part of the company's strategic plan to bolster its capital for future expansions. The move reflects the company's commitment to maintaining steady growth and market adaptability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

