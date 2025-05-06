Sattva Sukun Lifecare Sees Record Profits and Expansion Plans Unveiled

Mumbai, India: Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited, a frontrunner in the aroma and home décor sector, reported a notable 74.5% increase in Q4 net profits, reaching ₹84.22 lakhs. Revenue for the same period surged by 6%, amounting to ₹105.16 lakhs compared to the previous year, showcasing the company's steady growth.

The company reported an impressive 108.9% rise in annual net profit, climbing to ₹248.94 Lakhs in FY25. Annual revenue also increased by 48.1%, tallying ₹526.3 Lakhs in comparison to the last fiscal year. This robust performance underscores Sattva Sukun's strategic market positioning and excellence in operations.

Sattva Sukun Lifecare has set the terms for its Rights Issue, aiming to raise ₹48 crore. This initiative is part of the company's strategic plan to bolster its capital for future expansions. The move reflects the company's commitment to maintaining steady growth and market adaptability.

