India's Electric Vehicle Surge: April's Stellar Growth

In a remarkable display of momentum, India's electric vehicle market experienced a significant uptick this past April. According to the most recent report from the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (FADA), total electric passenger vehicle sales soared by 56.87%, reaching 12,233 units compared to 7,798 units the previous year.

Tata Motors emerged as a strong leader in this burgeoning sector, topping the charts with the sale of 4,436 electric passenger vehicles. Meanwhile, JSW MG Motor India and Mahindra & Mahindra are rapidly closing the gap, recording sales of 3,462 and 2,979 units, respectively.

The trend extends to electric two-wheelers, with a 40.02% sales increase to 91,791 units. TVS Motor Company maintained its market domination with 19,736 units, closely trailed by Ola Electric and Bajaj Auto. This data underscores the dynamic growth of India's electric vehicle market.

(With inputs from agencies.)