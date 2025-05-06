Left Menu

India's Electric Vehicle Surge: April's Stellar Growth

India's electric vehicle market sees a surge in growth this April with a 56.87% rise in passenger vehicle sales and a 40.02% increase in two-wheelers. Tata Motors leads passenger vehicle sales, while TVS Motors dominates the two-wheeler segment, according to FADA's latest data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:33 IST
India's Electric Vehicle Surge: April's Stellar Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of momentum, India's electric vehicle market experienced a significant uptick this past April. According to the most recent report from the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (FADA), total electric passenger vehicle sales soared by 56.87%, reaching 12,233 units compared to 7,798 units the previous year.

Tata Motors emerged as a strong leader in this burgeoning sector, topping the charts with the sale of 4,436 electric passenger vehicles. Meanwhile, JSW MG Motor India and Mahindra & Mahindra are rapidly closing the gap, recording sales of 3,462 and 2,979 units, respectively.

The trend extends to electric two-wheelers, with a 40.02% sales increase to 91,791 units. TVS Motor Company maintained its market domination with 19,736 units, closely trailed by Ola Electric and Bajaj Auto. This data underscores the dynamic growth of India's electric vehicle market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025