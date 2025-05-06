Chai Kreative Takes Global Lead on Ram Janmabhoomi Granth Initiative
Chai Kreative of Delhi secures global rights for branding and marketing 'Shree Ram Lala', a significant work on the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. By using modern tech, they aim to integrate cultural heritage with education. Author Kumar Sushant lauds Prime Minister Modi's support for the project's cultural and educational missions.
In a significant development, Delhi-based startup Chai Kreative has been granted the global branding, advertising, and marketing rights for 'Shree Ram Lala - Man Sey Mandir Tak', a comprehensive Granth documenting the 500-year-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The work, authored by Kumar Sushant of the Ramayan Research Council, pays homage to India's rich cultural, political, and spiritual history.
Chai Kreative's strategy will involve a global network of agents to place the Granth in educational and religious institutions, complemented by a digital edition, film adaptation, and social media campaigns aimed at a worldwide audience. Kewal Kapoor, founder of Chai Kreative, emphasized its alignment with Prime Minister Modi's vision to integrate cultural content in nation-building, reflecting NEP 2020's stress on indigenous knowledge.
Legal aspects are being expertly managed by Arkaj Kumar, with Chai Kreative planning a comprehensive marketing and branding campaign in anticipation of a Diwali 2025 release. This initiative honors Lord Ram's legacy, aiming to achieve maximum cultural impact.
