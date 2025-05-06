Chai Kreative Takes Global Lead on Ram Janmabhoomi Granth Initiative

In a significant development, Delhi-based startup Chai Kreative has been granted the global branding, advertising, and marketing rights for 'Shree Ram Lala - Man Sey Mandir Tak', a comprehensive Granth documenting the 500-year-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The work, authored by Kumar Sushant of the Ramayan Research Council, pays homage to India's rich cultural, political, and spiritual history.

Chai Kreative's strategy will involve a global network of agents to place the Granth in educational and religious institutions, complemented by a digital edition, film adaptation, and social media campaigns aimed at a worldwide audience. Kewal Kapoor, founder of Chai Kreative, emphasized its alignment with Prime Minister Modi's vision to integrate cultural content in nation-building, reflecting NEP 2020's stress on indigenous knowledge.

Legal aspects are being expertly managed by Arkaj Kumar, with Chai Kreative planning a comprehensive marketing and branding campaign in anticipation of a Diwali 2025 release. This initiative honors Lord Ram's legacy, aiming to achieve maximum cultural impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)