TECNO's HiOS 15 Update: A New Era for Indian Smartphone Users

TECNO unveils its HiOS 15 update, aimed at revolutionizing the smartphone experience in India. With advanced AI integration and performance enhancements, the update offers a localized, intuitive interface. Key features include improved multitasking, enhanced privacy, and seamless app transitions, catering specifically to the preferences and needs of Indian users.

Updated: 06-05-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:52 IST
Next-Gen TECNO OS Has Arrived. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development set to redefine smartphone usage in India, global mobile brand TECNO has announced the launch of its HiOS 15 update. This latest iteration of their Android-based custom operating system promises to deliver a more intuitive, personalized experience, tailored to the needs of Indian users through innovative AI integration.

TECNO aims to address the evolving demands of smartphone users craving devices that offer powerful features alongside intuitive, culturally relevant interfaces. Central to this mission is the incorporation of advanced AI capabilities that resonate with local preferences, utilizing models like Sarvam AI known for their proficiency in Indian languages. This strategic move underscores TECNO's commitment to the Indian market by offering technology that is not only made in India but made for India.

Key features of the HiOS 15 update include a reduction of pre-installed apps to enhance device speed, new sleek animations, and minimized icons for a modern interface. The inclusion of MemFusion 3.0 enhances multitasking capabilities, allowing users to operate numerous apps simultaneously without slowing down. Furthermore, innovative features such as wireless mic mode and AI-powered assistants like Ella enhance both functionality and user engagement, while new privacy measures, like AI blurring for screenshots, secure sensitive information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

