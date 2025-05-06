Record U.S. Trade Deficit Sparks Economic Concerns

The United States' trade deficit soared to unprecedented levels in March as businesses raced to import goods before impending tariffs took effect. This surge contributed to a negative gross domestic product (GDP) figure in the first quarter of the year, marking the first such decline in three years, according to the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

The deficit widened by 14.0% to a record $140.5 billion, up from $123.2 billion in February. Economists had anticipated an increase to $137.0 billion. The rapid importation was triggered by President Donald Trump's tariff policies, which saw duties on Chinese imports reach as high as 145%.

Despite a temporary suspension on reciprocal tariffs with most trading partners, duties on Chinese goods took effect in early April, igniting a trade war with China. Experts expect import rates to decline by May, potentially helping GDP to recover. However, concerns linger over a potential decrease in American exports as nations respond with boycotts amid tariffs and immigration policies.

