Jafza's Soaring Trade with India: A New Era of Collaboration

The Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) in the UAE has reported a remarkable 40 percent annual increase in trade volume alongside a 17 percent surge in trade value with India for 2024. This growth underscores Jafza's importance as a hub for over 2,300 Indian enterprises employing 15,000 individuals across vital sectors.

New developments, including the Bharat Mart set to open in 2026, will further bolster these trade relations. The facility will aid Indian exporters, particularly SMEs, by providing a substantial retail, warehousing, and logistics space. This development forms part of initiatives to achieve the ambitious goal of USD 100 billion in non-oil trade between India and the UAE by 2030.

Jafza's Group Chairman & CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, emphasized the commitment to supporting India's global trade ambitions through advanced logistics. The milestone 40th anniversary saw record-breaking trade volumes, positioning Jafza as a pivotal driver in India-UAE economic collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)