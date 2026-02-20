Om Prakash Chouhan Triumphs at DP World Players Championship

Veteran golfer Om Prakash Chouhan delivered a stunning final round to clinch the DP World Players Championship. Seizing his 12th professional win, Chouhan ended a two-year winless streak with a six-under 64, culminating in a 16-under 264 total.

His impressive performance, marked by eight birdies, earned him a prize of Rs 22,50,000 and a significant leap in the DP World PGTI Order of Merit, moving from 16th to fourth place. Shaurya Bhattacharya and Manu Gandas finished tied for second.

Chouhan attributed his victory to a return to rigorous practice and a change in mindset, largely inspired by his wife's encouragement. This shift has already resulted in improved performances in the 2026 season, with a win, a top-10, and a top-20 finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)