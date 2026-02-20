Om Prakash Chouhan Triumphs at DP World Players Championship
Veteran golfer Om Prakash Chouhan clinched his 12th professional victory at the DP World Players Championship. Delivering an impressive final round, Chouhan ended his two-year winless streak. His 16-under total secured him a significant cheque and propelled him in the DP World PGTI Order of Merit standings.
- Country:
- India
Veteran golfer Om Prakash Chouhan delivered a stunning final round to clinch the DP World Players Championship. Seizing his 12th professional win, Chouhan ended a two-year winless streak with a six-under 64, culminating in a 16-under 264 total.
His impressive performance, marked by eight birdies, earned him a prize of Rs 22,50,000 and a significant leap in the DP World PGTI Order of Merit, moving from 16th to fourth place. Shaurya Bhattacharya and Manu Gandas finished tied for second.
Chouhan attributed his victory to a return to rigorous practice and a change in mindset, largely inspired by his wife's encouragement. This shift has already resulted in improved performances in the 2026 season, with a win, a top-10, and a top-20 finish.
(With inputs from agencies.)