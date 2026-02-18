Leadership Shake-up: DP World CEO Resigns Amid Epstein Scandal

The resignation of Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, CEO of DP World, marks a major fallout in the Middle East following revelations about his ties with Jeffrey Epstein. Released U.S. Department of Justice files have sparked intense scrutiny over the connections Epstein cultivated with influential figures, including Bin Sulayem.

Amid the revelations, major investors like the British International Investment and Canada's second-largest pension fund have paused new investment plans with DP World. Both institutions are awaiting clearer resolutions and actions from the company before proceeding with further collaborations.

The DOJ documents shed light on Epstein's extensive network-building efforts across the Middle East, engaging prominent individuals in finance, politics, and business. His influence extended to discussions on the Qatar blockade and the Saudi Aramco IPO, highlighting the depth of his global reach and connections.

