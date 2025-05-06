AVG Logistics Secures Major Indian Railways Contract
AVG Logistics has won a six-year contract from the Indian Railways to lease a parcel cargo express train. The train will connect Tripura, Assam, Delhi, and Punjab, generating an expected Rs 200 crore in revenue. It will cover 2,768 km, catering to various industries.
- Country:
- India
AVG Logistics has announced the acquisition of a long-term contract with the Indian Railways. The company has secured a lease for a parcel cargo express train, which will connect strategic locations in Tripura, Assam, Delhi, and Punjab.
The project is anticipated to generate around Rs 198 crore in revenue over six years, enhancing AVG Logistics' financial capability. The train will operate monthly trips, initially carrying 364 tonnes per trip, and will see an increase to 484 tonnes.
This development is poised to benefit multiple industries, including tea, bamboo, FMCG, electronics, and many more, by providing streamlined logistics and distribution services over the comprehensive 2,768 km route.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Fields Iqbal Singh in Delhi Mayoral Race as AAP Withdraws
Delhi High Court to Rehear 52 Cases Amid Controversy Over Justice Varma's Transfer
Delhi Inaugurates Sankalp Girls Hostel, Unveils GPS-enabled Water Tankers
SC directs former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar to appear before Delhi Police on May 2 in cheating case.
Court Extends Investigation Stay Against Law Minister Kapil Mishra in Delhi Riots Case