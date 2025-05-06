AVG Logistics Secures Major Indian Railways Contract

AVG Logistics has announced the acquisition of a long-term contract with the Indian Railways. The company has secured a lease for a parcel cargo express train, which will connect strategic locations in Tripura, Assam, Delhi, and Punjab.

The project is anticipated to generate around Rs 198 crore in revenue over six years, enhancing AVG Logistics' financial capability. The train will operate monthly trips, initially carrying 364 tonnes per trip, and will see an increase to 484 tonnes.

This development is poised to benefit multiple industries, including tea, bamboo, FMCG, electronics, and many more, by providing streamlined logistics and distribution services over the comprehensive 2,768 km route.

(With inputs from agencies.)