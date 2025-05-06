Sebi Proposes Streamlined Delisting for High-Government Shareholding PSUs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has suggested new guidelines to simplify the delisting process for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), especially where the government holds a majority stake of over 90%.

Currently, the rules make delisting costly due to high market prices compared to book values. The proposed plan seeks to enable these PSUs to delist without adhering to minimum public shareholding norms and sets a fixed delisting price at a premium over the floor price.

The new measures also waive the need for two-thirds public shareholder approval when government holdings reach 90%. Public comments on these proposals are invited until May 26.

