Left Menu

Sebi Proposes Streamlined Delisting for High-Government Shareholding PSUs

Sebi has proposed a separate mechanism for the voluntary delisting of PSUs where government holdings exceed 90%. The plan aims to overcome costly delisting under current rules, enable delisting of financially burdensome PSUs, and simplify procedures, including fixed pricing and less stringent public shareholder approval requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:53 IST
Sebi Proposes Streamlined Delisting for High-Government Shareholding PSUs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has suggested new guidelines to simplify the delisting process for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), especially where the government holds a majority stake of over 90%.

Currently, the rules make delisting costly due to high market prices compared to book values. The proposed plan seeks to enable these PSUs to delist without adhering to minimum public shareholding norms and sets a fixed delisting price at a premium over the floor price.

The new measures also waive the need for two-thirds public shareholder approval when government holdings reach 90%. Public comments on these proposals are invited until May 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025