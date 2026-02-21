Tragedy in Delhi: Family Injured in Suspected Gas Cylinder Explosion

A family in southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar is recovering from severe burn injuries following a suspected gas cylinder explosion early Saturday morning. Officials report that Jagdish, 52, his wife Laxmi, 48, and their son Jotish, 26, were hurt in the incident, which prompted a swift response from emergency services.

The Delhi Fire Services were alerted at 4.46 am, dispatching three fire tenders to the scene. A senior police officer indicated that a sudden explosion rocked the single-story residence while the victims were sleeping. Initial reports suggest an LPG cylinder leak, though the exact cause awaits confirmation from technical experts.

Jagdish, a mason, and his son, who works at a Noida salon, were first taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital before being transferred to Safdarjung Hospital's burns ward along with Laxmi, whose condition remains critical. Visual evidence from the aftermath shows the home in ruins, echoing residents' fears of an earthquake at the time of the blast.