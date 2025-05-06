Smooth Touchdown: Aeroflot's Emergency Landing Ensures Safety
An Aeroflot flight from Bangkok to Moscow made an emergency landing in Delhi due to an odour of melted plastic. No smoke was seen, and safety procedures were followed. Maintenance and immigration processes delayed departure. Over 400 passengers awaited further arrangements.
An Aeroflot aircraft flying from Bangkok to Moscow executed an emergency landing at Delhi airport due to the detection of a brief odour resembling melted plastic, a source confirmed on Tuesday.
In adherence to flight safety protocols, the captain of flight SU273 opted for an unscheduled landing in Delhi. Aeroflot's press office emphasized that the landing occurred without incident and no smoke was noted inside the cabin.
The delay in resuming the flight to Moscow is attributed to technical inspections by local maintenance and crew duty limitations. Negotiations with Indian immigration are ongoing to facilitate passenger accommodation, and refreshments are being arranged.
