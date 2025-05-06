Landmark UK-India Trade Deal: A New Era of Economic Collaboration

The UK India Business Council celebrated a historic trade pact between the UK and India, dubbing it an 'exciting chapter' for bilateral relations.

As a policy advocacy group, the UKIBC is committed to strengthening UK-India trade ties. The agreement, once finalized, promises to bolster economic and strategic partnerships.

The deal, hailed as the largest since the UK exited the EU, follows discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. British Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds emphasized its potential to enhance trade and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)