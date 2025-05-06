Left Menu

Landmark UK-India Trade Deal: A New Era of Economic Collaboration

The UK-India Business Council (UKIBC) hailed a landmark trade agreement between the UK and India, marking a significant development in bilateral relations. Upon signing, the deal aims to enhance economic ties, foster growth, and create jobs through reduced trade barriers and increased cooperation across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:15 IST
Landmark UK-India Trade Deal: A New Era of Economic Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The UK India Business Council celebrated a historic trade pact between the UK and India, dubbing it an 'exciting chapter' for bilateral relations.

As a policy advocacy group, the UKIBC is committed to strengthening UK-India trade ties. The agreement, once finalized, promises to bolster economic and strategic partnerships.

The deal, hailed as the largest since the UK exited the EU, follows discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. British Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds emphasized its potential to enhance trade and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025