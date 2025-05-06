Landmark UK-India Trade Deal: A New Era of Economic Collaboration
The UK-India Business Council (UKIBC) hailed a landmark trade agreement between the UK and India, marking a significant development in bilateral relations. Upon signing, the deal aims to enhance economic ties, foster growth, and create jobs through reduced trade barriers and increased cooperation across various sectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:15 IST
- Country:
- India
The UK India Business Council celebrated a historic trade pact between the UK and India, dubbing it an 'exciting chapter' for bilateral relations.
As a policy advocacy group, the UKIBC is committed to strengthening UK-India trade ties. The agreement, once finalized, promises to bolster economic and strategic partnerships.
The deal, hailed as the largest since the UK exited the EU, follows discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. British Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds emphasized its potential to enhance trade and investment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World Bank's New Investment Lab Phase: Boosting Job Creation with Industry Leaders
World Bank Group Expands Private Sector Investment Lab to Boost Job Creation
India-UK FTA and Double Contribution Convention pact will catalyse trade, investment, growth and job creation in both our economies: PM Modi.
PM Narendra Modi announced finalisation of India-UK FTA and Double Contribution Convention pact after speaking to UK PM Keir Starmer.