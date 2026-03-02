Left Menu

Keir Starmer Stands Firm on Non-Support for Initial U.S.-Israeli Strikes

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended his choice not to support early U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran, despite criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. Starmer emphasized that his decision was guided by Britain's national interest, asserting that it was his duty to make such judgments.

Updated: 02-03-2026 21:16 IST
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated his decision to refrain from endorsing the initial U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran, following criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump.

In response, Starmer stated, 'President Trump has expressed his disagreement with our decision not to get involved in the initial strikes.'

Emphasizing the importance of national interest, Starmer declared, 'It is my duty to judge what is in Britain's national interest. That is what I've done, and I stand by it.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

