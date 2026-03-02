Keir Starmer Stands Firm on Non-Support for Initial U.S.-Israeli Strikes

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated his decision to refrain from endorsing the initial U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran, following criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump.

In response, Starmer stated, 'President Trump has expressed his disagreement with our decision not to get involved in the initial strikes.'

Emphasizing the importance of national interest, Starmer declared, 'It is my duty to judge what is in Britain's national interest. That is what I've done, and I stand by it.'

(With inputs from agencies.)