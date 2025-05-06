Left Menu

German Share Markets React to Surprise Chancellor Election

German shares rebounded following Friedrich Merz's election as chancellor, despite initial setbacks and market uncertainty. Germany's DAX index closed 0.5% lower, recovering from a 2% loss. Meanwhile, U.S. unpredictability impacted European markets, while wind turbine maker Vestas shares surged on profitable earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:28 IST
German Share Markets React to Surprise Chancellor Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German shares clawed back initial losses on Tuesday as conservative leader Friedrich Merz secured the chancellorship during a second parliamentary vote, despite experiencing an unforeseen initial defeat.

The DAX index in Germany closed 0.5% lower after an initial fall of up to 2% when Merz's alliance with the centre-left Social Democrats faced a surprising setback in the first vote. According to Teeuwe Mevissen, a senior market economist at Rabobank, "It's very un-German because we know Germany particularly for its political stability."

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.2% lower, pausing a 10-day winning streak, amid lingering uncertainty over tariffs, especially in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's erratic trade policy plans. Trump's recent tariff announcements affected market dynamics, contributing to declines in the healthcare sector, where heavyweight drugmaker Novo Nordisk saw a 4% drop in shares.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025