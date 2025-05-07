China's Financial Arsenal: Interest Rate Cuts Amid US Trade Tensions

China's central bank governor announced interest rate cuts and liquidity injections to combat the effects of the ongoing trade war with the United States. These measures were revealed as talks between U.S. and Chinese officials, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, are scheduled in Switzerland.

Effective May 8, the central bank will reduce its benchmark interest rate by 10 basis points to 1.40%. Simultaneously, the reserve requirement ratio will be cut by 50 basis points, freeing up one trillion yuan in liquidity. This proactive strategy marks a shift to support economic stability amid international trade tensions.

Analysts suggest the recent strength of the yuan affords China the leeway to implement these monetary adjustments. However, despite skepticism about the immediate credit impacts, there is optimism that these measures might invigorate investor confidence, thereby indirectly strengthening the stock market.

(With inputs from agencies.)