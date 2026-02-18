Markets Rally Amid Geopolitical Shifts and Central Bank Speculation

The U.S. stock market experienced an upturn on Wednesday as technology shares drove a broader rally. Investors awaited insights from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting minutes against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty.

Rumors that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde might step down earlier than expected unsettled currency markets, boosting the dollar. Simultaneously, geopolitical tensions, including Iran's closure of parts of the Strait of Hormuz, pushed oil prices higher.

Domestically, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all posted gains. Global markets, including STOXX 600, continued their advance as investors processed leadership changes within the ECB.

