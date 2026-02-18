Left Menu

Markets Rally Amid Geopolitical Shifts and Central Bank Speculation

U.S. stocks gained, driven by tech shares, boosted by investors' anticipation of Federal Reserve meeting minutes and geopolitical developments. Rumors of Christine Lagarde's early departure as ECB President affected currency markets. Geopolitical tensions, including Iran's strategic move and Ukraine talks, influenced crude oil and gold price hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. stock market experienced an upturn on Wednesday as technology shares drove a broader rally. Investors awaited insights from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting minutes against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty.

Rumors that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde might step down earlier than expected unsettled currency markets, boosting the dollar. Simultaneously, geopolitical tensions, including Iran's closure of parts of the Strait of Hormuz, pushed oil prices higher.

Domestically, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all posted gains. Global markets, including STOXX 600, continued their advance as investors processed leadership changes within the ECB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

