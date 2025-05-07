Left Menu

Flight Disruptions in India Amid Rising Tensions

Indian airlines canceled numerous flights due to missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan by the armed forces, leading to operational shutdowns at several north Indian airports. Major airlines like IndiGo and Air India have canceled flights to/from key regions, advising travelers to check flight status before heading to airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:13 IST
Amid escalating tensions, Indian airlines have canceled numerous flights, with critical operations coming to a halt at several airports in north India. This disruption follows missile strikes executed by Indian armed forces on terror targets within Pakistan.

The effects were immediate, with airlines such as IndiGo canceling approximately 160 domestic flights, while Air India announced cancellations across several destinations including Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar, until noon. Delhi airport alone saw the cancellation of at least 20 flights.

International carriers like Qatar Airways have also suspended operations extending to Pakistani airspace. Passengers are being urged to check their flight status regularly due to potential schedule changes amid these unforeseen circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

