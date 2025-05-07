Left Menu

Flights Disrupted: Asian Airlines Navigate Tensions Between India and Pakistan

Several Asian airlines, including EVA Air and Korean Air, have altered their European routes to avoid airspace affected by the conflict between India and Pakistan. Airlines are rerouting and rescheduling flights to ensure passenger safety, causing potential delays and cancellations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Several Asian airlines, facing escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, have opted to reroute or cancel flights to Europe. The conflict has escalated to the worst fighting in two decades between the nuclear-armed nations, pressuring airlines to ensure passenger safety.

Taiwan's EVA Air announced adjustments to its European flights, citing safety concerns. Flights from Vienna to Taipei will return to Vienna for refueling before continuing. Korean Air rerouted its Seoul Incheon–Dubai flights through a new southern path, avoiding Pakistani airspace.

Thai Airways and Vietnam Airlines have also informed passengers of routing changes, warning of potential delays. Taiwan's China Airlines has activated contingency plans for passenger and crew safety, cancelling flights affected by the tensions. The geopolitical issue follows Taiwanese airlines' previous rerouting efforts after Taiwanese sanctions on Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

