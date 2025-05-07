Landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement: A Mutual Respect of Sensitivities

Negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and the UK have reached a conclusion, marking a significant economic partnership grounded in diplomatic respect for political sensitivities. New Delhi consented to dropping its post-study work visa demand, and Britain retracted its legal services request.

Under this agreement, consumer benefits include reduced prices on British Scotch whiskey and automobiles in India. Conversely, Indian textiles and leather goods will gain enhanced entry into the British market. This reciprocity underscores a balanced economic exchange focused on maximizing mutual benefits.

The agreement further includes UK commitments in various sectors, notably facilitating professional mobility in 137 sub-sectors. This encompasses IT, education, and health services, reflecting a broad cooperative framework. The pact also emphasizes the mutual recognition of professional qualifications, paving the way for future trade enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)