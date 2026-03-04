Tamil Nadu's Green Maritime Revolution: Leading the Way in Sustainable Shipbuilding

The Tamil Nadu government has embarked on a transformative journey with the unveiling of its Shipbuilding Policy 2026, advocating for a sustainable maritime future. Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the policy, which focuses on green shipbuilding and circular economy practices to establish Tamil Nadu as a leader in sustainable maritime technology.

The plan emphasizes building zero-emission vessels using green hydrogen, ammonia, and electric propulsion. It offers incentives for eco-friendly practices, including a 15 per cent capital subsidy for the initial five environmentally certified ship recycling yards. These initiatives align with India's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, targeting carbon emission reductions in the shipping industry.

To further its ambitions, Tamil Nadu seeks significant private investment, proposing models like equity participation and asset leasing to attract investors. Collaborations with Indian Maritime University aim to ensure a skilled workforce for Industry 4.0, enhancing the state's position in the global green shipbuilding market.