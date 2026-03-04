Goldman Sachs Warns of Stock Correction Risks Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Goldman Sachs has issued a warning about possible correction risks to global stocks in the near term. This is attributed to geopolitical tensions, AI disruption, and elevated valuations. Despite these concerns, the Wall Street bank believes there is limited potential for a prolonged bear market.

According to Peter Oppenheimer, Goldman Sachs' chief global equities strategist, while correction risks are high given current valuations, such situations could present buying opportunities with relatively low risk for a more deep and extended bear market.

Concerns have mounted due to the U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran, which has spurred fears of an oil price shock, leading to higher inflation and economic uncertainty. Coupled with elevated equity valuations, investors are shifting away from risky assets, although robust earnings growth and strong economic growth potential, particularly in the U.S. and emerging markets, keep the risks for a deeper bear market low.