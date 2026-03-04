Left Menu

Pakistan's Commitment to Interfaith Harmony Amidst Holi Celebrations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended greetings to the Hindu community during Holi, emphasizing interfaith harmony in Pakistan. Holi symbolizes social diversity, and Sharif highlighted the Hindu community's role in economic development. He reaffirmed the government's dedication to religious freedom amidst calls for subdued celebrations due to security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:27 IST
Pakistan's Commitment to Interfaith Harmony Amidst Holi Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi, calling for enhanced national efforts to foster interfaith harmony. In his address, Sharif emphasized that the festival of Holi, with its vibrant colors, embodies social diversity and unity in the nation.

The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of tolerance, empathy, and unity as foundational values for a peaceful and prosperous future. Highlighting the Hindu community's valuable contributions to Pakistan's economic development, he pointed out that Hindus make up about 1.7 percent of the country's population, predominantly residing in Sindh province.

Sharif assured the public that the government is committed to upholding constitutional rights, ensuring religious freedom for all citizens. He referenced the Policy for Interfaith Harmony (2025) and the Strategy for Religious Tolerance (2025) as significant steps in promoting tolerance. However, Holi celebrations were kept subdued following President Asif Ali Zardari's appeal for restraint, citing security concerns. The Pakistan Hindu Council supported this advisory, encouraging caution and cooperation with local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Sabarimala Gold Scandal: ED Intensifies Probe

Unveiling the Sabarimala Gold Scandal: ED Intensifies Probe

 India
2
Dollar Dips as Middle East Peace Prospects Rise

Dollar Dips as Middle East Peace Prospects Rise

 Global
3
Pakistan Unites for Peace Amid Regional Unrest

Pakistan Unites for Peace Amid Regional Unrest

 Pakistan
4
Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026