Pakistan's Commitment to Interfaith Harmony Amidst Holi Celebrations

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi, calling for enhanced national efforts to foster interfaith harmony. In his address, Sharif emphasized that the festival of Holi, with its vibrant colors, embodies social diversity and unity in the nation.

The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of tolerance, empathy, and unity as foundational values for a peaceful and prosperous future. Highlighting the Hindu community's valuable contributions to Pakistan's economic development, he pointed out that Hindus make up about 1.7 percent of the country's population, predominantly residing in Sindh province.

Sharif assured the public that the government is committed to upholding constitutional rights, ensuring religious freedom for all citizens. He referenced the Policy for Interfaith Harmony (2025) and the Strategy for Religious Tolerance (2025) as significant steps in promoting tolerance. However, Holi celebrations were kept subdued following President Asif Ali Zardari's appeal for restraint, citing security concerns. The Pakistan Hindu Council supported this advisory, encouraging caution and cooperation with local authorities.

