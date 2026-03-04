Ireland's Strategic Shuffle: Farrell's Game Plan for Six Nations Success

Irish coach Andy Farrell has reshuffled his lineup for the Six Nations clash against Wales, making strategic changes to bolster his team's performance. The adjustments come after a record victory over England.

Although Ireland still holds an outside shot at the title, they are focused on maintaining momentum in their remaining fixtures. Farrell's selection includes a first Six Nations start for flanker Nick Timoney, following strong performances off the bench.

Notable changes include Tom O'Toole replacing the injured Jeremy Loughman in the front row, with Tom Stewart poised for a debut. In the backline, Jacob Stockdale fills in for the injured James Lowe, complementing an unchanged lineup where Jamison Gibson-Park will earn his 50th cap.

