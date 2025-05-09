Air Traffic Chaos: Old Tech and Staffing Woes at Newark Airport
A radar outage at Newark, New Jersey's airport disrupted aviation operations for the second time in two weeks, leading to flight cancellations and delays. The radar facility relies on outdated technology and suffers from a shortage of air traffic controllers. A new plan aims to replace antiquated infrastructure nationwide to prevent future issues.
A recent radar blackout at Newark Airport disrupted air travel for the second time in two weeks, sparking widespread cancellations and delays.
The outage highlighted the airport's reliance on outdated technology and a severe shortage of air traffic controllers, with staffing levels well below the required number.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's proposed overhaul of the national air traffic control infrastructure promises to replace obsolete systems with cutting-edge technology and prevent such disruptions in the future.
