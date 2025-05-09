Air Traffic Chaos: Old Tech and Staffing Woes at Newark Airport

A recent radar blackout at Newark Airport disrupted air travel for the second time in two weeks, sparking widespread cancellations and delays.

The outage highlighted the airport's reliance on outdated technology and a severe shortage of air traffic controllers, with staffing levels well below the required number.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's proposed overhaul of the national air traffic control infrastructure promises to replace obsolete systems with cutting-edge technology and prevent such disruptions in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)