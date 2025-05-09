Hope Amidst Tensions: Navigating Economic Challenges and Conflict

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, a senior official from India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed optimism that the conflict would not escalate further. Speaking at an event organized by the Public Affairs Forum of India, Dammu Ravi, the Secretary for Economic Relations, emphasized the tight bond between security, development, and economic growth.

Ravi highlighted the potential impact of heightened tensions on industry, which tends to become cautious in times of conflict. He underscored the importance of a stable environment for economic activities and growth. The situation remains tense following India's defensive measures against Pakistan's attempted strikes on military installations.

In addressing global economic issues, Ravi criticized the U.S. for raising import tariffs, which he stated is detrimental to both the U.S. and the global economy. The shift from 'trans-Atlantic' to 'trans-Pacific' relations in the 21st century marks a new era in which India and China play pivotal roles. Ravi also pointed out the increasing nationalist and protectionist tendencies globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)