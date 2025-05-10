Left Menu

Newark's Turbulence: FAA and Airlines Address Flight Cuts

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) plans to meet with airlines to discuss temporary flight cuts at Newark Liberty International Airport, following significant disruptions. United Airlines, Newark's largest carrier, has reduced flights amid construction and staffing issues. The FAA considers designating Newark a slot controlled airport to manage congestion.

Updated: 10-05-2025 06:48 IST
Newark's Turbulence: FAA and Airlines Address Flight Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced its plan to convene with major airlines this Wednesday regarding temporary flight reductions at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport. This decision aims to resolve the recent severe disruptions affecting air travel in the area.

Transportation Department Secretary Sean Duffy indicated that the FAA is actively collaborating with airlines to implement these reductions after hundreds of flight disturbances since April 28. United Airlines, the primary carrier operating from Newark, had already slashed 10% of its flights following previous significant cuts. Average delays have extended to over five hours on some days.

Multiple factors, including runway construction, equipment failures, and air traffic controller shortages, have plagued Newark Airport, sparking calls from officials for investigations and increased funding. The FAA's recent shift of airspace control to Philadelphia has attempted to mitigate staffing issues and congestion in the New York City area. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby advocates for Newark's designation as a slot controlled airport to further manage flight volumes and prevent delays effectively.



