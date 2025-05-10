Left Menu

Trade War Showdown: US-China Tariff Talks in Switzerland

US and Chinese officials are set to meet in Switzerland this weekend to discuss tariffs that have significantly affected both nations' economies. Current US tariffs on Chinese goods are at 145%, while China's retaliatory tariffs are at 125%. The talks aim for progress through potential negotiations on lowering tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 10-05-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 10:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

US and Chinese officials are gearing up for high-stakes talks in Switzerland this weekend, aiming to address the escalating trade war that has imposed detrimental tariffs on both nations. The meetings come after months of economic tensions characterized by mutual tariff hikes and retaliatory measures.

The US currently levies a tariff rate of 145% on Chinese imports, while China imposes 125% tariffs on American goods. President Donald Trump has expressed hope for progress, considering substantial tariff reductions if China makes significant concessions. However, China urges a cancellation of tariffs before further negotiations.

A timeline of the tariff battle reveals a series of tit-for-tat measures, with Trump initiating tariffs on Chinese goods in February 2025 and China matching those efforts. As tensions peaked, the upcoming talks in Switzerland, featuring high-profile representatives from both nations, signal a pivotal moment in the trade conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

