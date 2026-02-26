CAG Exposes Bihar's UC Scandal: Rs 92,132 Crore Unaccounted
The CAG's report for 2024-25 highlights the non-submission of Utilisation Certificates in Bihar, amounting to Rs 92,132.75 crore, with risks of embezzlement and fraud. Pending UCs indicate a lack of financial accountability in utilizing state-released funds for intended projects and schemes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:19 IST
- India
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has raised alarms over the non-submission of Utilisation Certificates (UCs) totaling Rs 92,132.75 crore for projects and schemes in Bihar, documented up to March 31, 2025.
According to the CAG's Finance Accounts Report 2024-25 presented to the state government, 62,632 UCs remain unsubmitted, exacerbating concerns about potential financial misappropriations.
The state Finance Department emphasizes that pending UCs undermine financial accountability, as funds may be misused or left unspent despite being allocated for developmental purposes.
