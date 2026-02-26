CAG Exposes Bihar's UC Scandal: Rs 92,132 Crore Unaccounted

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has raised alarms over the non-submission of Utilisation Certificates (UCs) totaling Rs 92,132.75 crore for projects and schemes in Bihar, documented up to March 31, 2025.

According to the CAG's Finance Accounts Report 2024-25 presented to the state government, 62,632 UCs remain unsubmitted, exacerbating concerns about potential financial misappropriations.

The state Finance Department emphasizes that pending UCs undermine financial accountability, as funds may be misused or left unspent despite being allocated for developmental purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)