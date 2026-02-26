Left Menu

India's Record-Breaking Victory Over Zimbabwe Keeps T20 Hopes Alive

India set a record total of 256/4 against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup. Brian Bennett's valiant effort wasn't enough as Zimbabwe struggled to chase down the target. Key performances included Abhishek Sharma's 55 and Hardik Pandya's quick-fire fifty, helping India remain in Super Eights contention.

Updated: 26-02-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:17 IST
India showcased a stellar performance against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup, maintaining their chances in the Super Eights round. They set a formidable target of 256/4 after opting to bat.

Key contributions came from Abhishek Sharma with a lightning-fast 55 and Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 50 off just 23 balls.

In response, Zimbabwe faced an uphill battle, ending 131/2 at 15 overs. Despite Brian Bennett's resilient 78 not out, they found it challenging against a powerful Indian side. Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy took crucial wickets, helping India secure a memorable victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

