India's Record-Breaking Victory Over Zimbabwe Keeps T20 Hopes Alive
India set a record total of 256/4 against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup. Brian Bennett's valiant effort wasn't enough as Zimbabwe struggled to chase down the target. Key performances included Abhishek Sharma's 55 and Hardik Pandya's quick-fire fifty, helping India remain in Super Eights contention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:17 IST
- Country:
- India
India showcased a stellar performance against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup, maintaining their chances in the Super Eights round. They set a formidable target of 256/4 after opting to bat.
Key contributions came from Abhishek Sharma with a lightning-fast 55 and Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 50 off just 23 balls.
In response, Zimbabwe faced an uphill battle, ending 131/2 at 15 overs. Despite Brian Bennett's resilient 78 not out, they found it challenging against a powerful Indian side. Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy took crucial wickets, helping India secure a memorable victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Abhishek Sharma Shines as India Dominates Zimbabwe in T20 Clash
Abhishek Sharma's Redemption Fuels India's Record T20 World Cup Win
India's Strategy for T20 World Cup: Backing Abhishek Sharma and Tactical Changes
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 61 runs in Super Eights match to take big step towards T20 World Cup semifinals. Lanka knocked out.
Abhishek Sharma Leads ICC T20I Rankings Amid World Cup Struggles