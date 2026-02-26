India's Record-Breaking Victory Over Zimbabwe Keeps T20 Hopes Alive

India showcased a stellar performance against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup, maintaining their chances in the Super Eights round. They set a formidable target of 256/4 after opting to bat.

Key contributions came from Abhishek Sharma with a lightning-fast 55 and Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 50 off just 23 balls.

In response, Zimbabwe faced an uphill battle, ending 131/2 at 15 overs. Despite Brian Bennett's resilient 78 not out, they found it challenging against a powerful Indian side. Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy took crucial wickets, helping India secure a memorable victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)